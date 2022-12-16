The Minnesota Vikings face off with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In the first game of a special Saturday triple-header, the Indianapolis Colts visit the Minnesota Vikings. This game of Week 15 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on December 17 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Minnesota are one of the best teams in the NFC with a 10-3 record. However, last week they were surprised 34-23 by the Lions. The Vikings could clinch the NFC North division title with a win or with a loss from Detroit against the Jets. This team will be in the playoffs, but the remaining games are crucial for home-field advantage. This is the rest of their schedule: Colts, Giants, Packers and Bears.

On the other side, Indianapolis are one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. The Matt Ryan experiment is a complete disaster, head coach Frank Reich was fired a few weeks ago and the team started a controversial rebuilding process led by a great former player, but with no coaching experience: Jeff Saturday. Their season is practically over at 4-8-1.

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Sunday, December 18)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 2 AM (CST) (Sunday, December 18)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (Mexico City)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: NFL Network, NFL Game Pass, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL Network.

UK: NFL Game Pass.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Vikings are 3.5-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -190 for Minnesota and +155 for the Indianapolis Colts. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Minnesota Vikings -190 Totals (Over/Under) 47.5 points Indianapolis Colts +155

*Odds via BetMGM

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Even though this matchup of Week 15 between the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this game from U.S. Bank Stadium will be available in fuboTV (7-day free trial).