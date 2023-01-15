Minnesota Vikings play against New York Giants today for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NFL Wild Card Playoffs in your country today

Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis today, January 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET). The home team showed no mercy during the regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Vikings, surprisingly, were the No. 1 team in the NFC North Division as this time the Packers couldn't dominate the division. The Vikings closed the regular season with a record of 13-4-0.

The Giants are underdogs but they are willing to do anything to advance further in the postseason. The Giants narrowly reached the playoffs with a record of 9-7-1 overall.

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: Kick-Off Time

Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants play for the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs today, January 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Australia: 8:30 AM (AEDT) January 15

Canada: 4:30 PM (EST)

China: 5:30 AM (AEDT) January 15

Germany: 10:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:30 PM (CST)

US: 4:30 PM (ET)

UK: 9:30 PM (GMT)

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, Fox Deportes (ESPAÑOL).

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota Vikings are favorites at home with -3 spread and 1.62 moneyline that will pay $162 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are big favorites to win. New York Giants are underdogs at +3 ATS and 2.35 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48 points. The best pick for this NFL WILD CARD game is: Minnesota Vikings -3.

BetMGM Minnesota Vikings -3 / 1.62 Totals 48 New York Giants +3 / 2.35

* Odds via BetMGM

