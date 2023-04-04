San Francisco Giants take on Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The visitors want to build a winning streak on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox online free in the US on Fubo]

The Giants lost the first game of the season against the Yankees 0-5 and the worst thing is that the series ended in favor of the Yankees 2-1.

The White Sox tied their first series of the 2023 season against the Houston Astros 2-2 on the road, but they started the series against the Giants poorly with a humiliating 3-12 loss at home.

When will San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox be played?

San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Wednesday, April 5 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The White Sox want to win at home, but the Giants have a good defense on the road.

San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:10 PM

CT: 1:10 PM

MT: 12:10 PM

PT: 11:10 PM

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB.TV.