An era is ending with the veteran quarterbacks quiting football. With Tom Brady's retirement, Aaron Rodgers started thinking about what's next for him and shared a honest confession on how did that announcement affected him.

The veteran quarterbacks are saying goodbye to football. Tom Brady is the latest to announce his retirement and now it seems like Aaron Rodgers is the only one left. Now, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has shared a honest confession how did this situation has affected him.

For multiple teams, Aaron Rodgers is the most interesting veteran quarterback to go for this offseason. He won't be part of the Packers in 2023 and he's looking for a place to play next season.

With Tom Brady out of the market, Rodgers now has a big responsibility: to prove that a veteran quarterback can still compete. The one-time Super Bowl champion has shared his thoughts on how his fellow quarterback's retirement has affected him.

Aaron Rodgers gets real on how Tom Brady's retirement affected him

After 23 seasons, Tom Brady decided to put an end on his football career. Even though the quarterback had a first attempt, this time he claims is 'for good' and that he won't return for one more campaign.

This situation gave Aaron Rodgers something to think about. The 39-year-old quarterback is set to change team this year, but definitely he won't be retiring after Brady's announcement.

Some fans started thinking that Rodgers decided to continue his career in order to avoid retirement the same year in which Brady and JJ Watt did it, which isn't real at all according to the quarterback.

“The idea that I wouldn’t want to share a stage with Tom and JJ Watt I think is ridiculous,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Their decisions don’t impact my own decisions.”