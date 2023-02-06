It didn't take too long for Tom Brady to talk about his future. Even though he recently ended his football career, he has left the door open for a possible second unretirement to play the 2023 NFL season.

After 23 NFL seasons, Tom Brady took the decision to retire from football. He had a first attempt in 2022, but he only lasted 40 days before announcing his comeback for one more campaign.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated from playoffs, Brady informed he was retiring again, but this time 'for good'. But now, he has talked about what's next for him and everyone is thinking he may return for his 24th campaign this year.

Tom Brady talks about his future and leaves the door open for a second unretirement

A few days since Tom Brady announced his retirement, the most common question for the fans is if he will take back his words and come back for one more campaign.

Even though the legendary quarterback said this time it was 'for good', everyone is wondering if he'll stick to his words. Now, Brady has talked about his future and didn't quite close the door for a possible second unretirement.

"Talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership, they allowed me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024," Brady said to Colin Cowherd on his broadcasting job. "I don't want to rush into anything. I want to be fully committed."

After he said those words, fans immediately started talking about a possible return in 2023 as Brady would have time to play one more season and then start his 10-year broadcasting contract with Fox Sports.