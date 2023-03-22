Seeing Ben Roethlisberger in other colors than black and yellow? Weird. However, the quarterback has revealed the negotiations between him and the San Francisco 49ers to return to the NFL and leave retirement behind.

Once the 2021 NFL season ended, Ben Roethlisberger decided to retire after a successful career. However, the idea of returning is enticing recently him as he has revealed negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ben Roethlisberger spent his entire career playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was part of the AFC North team for 18 seasons, where he managed to win two Super Bowls and become an absolute legend for them.

It would be very odd for everyone to see Roethlisberger wearing a jersey other than the Steelers'. However, he has revealed negotiations with the 49ers to return to play football.

Ben Roethlisberger reveals negotiations with the 49ers

It wouldn't be easy for Steelers fans to see Ben Roethlisberger with another team. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2004 with the 11th-overall pick and he proved to be worthy of it by giving them two Vince Lombardi trophies.

However, it seems like those two rings were not enough for Big Ben. The successful quarterback retired after the 2021 season, but he has revealed he negotiated with the 49ers to return to football last year.

"They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest," Roethlisberger said for Mark Madden on 105.9 The X. "I had discussions. … I'd be lying if I didn't say there was a small part of me that was intrigued. I could still do it and prove to people that I could still play. At the end of the day, I just can't see myself in anything other than black and gold."

The 49ers tried to add Roethlisberger after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured. At the end, San Francisco signed Josh Johnson as Brock Purdy's backup once Big Ben rejected their offer.