Deshaun Watson is once again being tracked by the law. Now, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to face another civil trial for another alleged transgression in Houston.

Deshaun Watson's past is haunting him. Two years he was first accused of sexual misconduct by a massage therapist, he's set to face another civil trial for another alleged transgression in Houston.

Before the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns decided to trade for Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately for the team, the quarterback was suspended 11 games for conduct detrimental to the league.

Deshaun Watson could face a new civil trial for alleged past misconduct

Watson played six games last season with the Browns (3-3). He's seen as afor, but he could miss more games if the new civil trial in Houston goes on.

Last year, the Browns decided to trade for Deshaun Watson despite his off the field problems. They thought that the quarterback could avoid that situation, but the league decided to punish him for damaging the NFL's image.

Watson returned at the end of the campaign and completed 99 passes out of 140 attempts (58.2%) for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Now, the team is preparing to use Watson as starter from the beginning of the upcoming campaign. However, another civil trial is on the way and the quarterback seems to be in troubles again.

According to Cleveland.com, Watson is set to face the first civil trial related to his alleged transgressions. Last year, the quarterback was accused of sexual assault or misconduct during private massage sessions from 2020-2021. Ultimately, almost everyone settled, and another alleged victim withdraw the lawsuit.

However, there's still one woman that wants justice. Lauren Baxley, the only remaigning client of attorney Tony Buzbee, has sought a civil trial in Houston.

Buzbee said, per Cleveland.com. "Ms. Baxley, to her credit, has refused, and wants a public trial.