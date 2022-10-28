For decades, his haters prayed for Tom Brady's downfall. Some couldn't believe he could've had such a perfect life. He was a millionaire athlete and NFL superstar married to one of the most popular supermodels on Earth.

But the past couple of months has been quite rough for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. His team has fared quite poorly on the gridiron, and his decision to come back from retirement may have cost him his marriage.

Notably, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB just confirmed that he's getting a divorce from Gisele Bündchen. That comes after weeks of reports, rumors, and turmoil surrounding the widely-known couple.

Tom Brady Announces His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

(Transcript via Tom Brady)

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

Brady was walking on clouds just two seasons ago, going back home to his family after winning an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl ring. Now, things have taken a drastic turn for the Michigan product.

Hopefully, that'll be for the best for everybody involved. But for those thinking this would be the end of Tom Terrific, we highly doubt he's going to walk away from the game any time soon.