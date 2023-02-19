The Green Bay Packers have had enough from Aaron Rodgers. Amid the quarterback's trade rumors, the NFC North team has selected a former 1st-round pick as his replacement.

After 17 years together, Aaron Rodgers is set to play for a new team in the 2023 NFL season. The Packers are trying to find a suitable landing spot for him, but the trade offer must be attractive to let him leave.

In case an offer arrives, Green Bay is ready for the first season without Rodgers. The Packers have made a decision on who will take the offense in 2023 in what could be seen as a risky move for them.

Report: Packers have selected their future quarterback amid Aaron Rodgers' exit

For most fans it will be bizarre to see Aaron Rodgers without a green and yellow jersey. He has spent 17 years with the Packers, but both parties agreed to take different paths for the 2023 campaign.

There are lots of teams who want a veteran quarterback like Rodgers, but amid his probable exit, the Packers also have to find their replacement and it seems like they have completed the mission.

According to Bob McGinn, a longtime Packers' insider, Green Bay will give Jordan Love the opportunity to become a starter. He was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft with the 26th overall pick, but Rodgers' presence kept him as his backup for two years.

"They think he's the second coming now," McGinn said on a podcast with GoLong's Tyler Dunne about Love. "They are done with Rodgers. He's not coming back. I mean, they're disgusted with him, and they're done with him. And they're moving on."

Love has only played 10 games since entering the NFL (only one as starter). He has completed 50 passes out of 83 attempts for 606 yards, three touchdowns and the same ammount of interceptions.