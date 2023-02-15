Aaron Rodgers has made the headlines for non-football-related reasons more often than not lately. The former MVP is reportedly considering leaving the Green Bay Packers, but he's been quite cryptic about that.

That has become a trend as of late, and so have Rodgers' unorthodox off-season activities. That includes a four-day darkness retreat that will reportedly help him ease his mind before making a decision.

Notably, Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers would start the said four-day retreat on Monday, which didn't happen. That's why he made the most of the chance to call him and Adam Schefter out and let everybody know that they don't know anything about him.

Aaron Rodgers Goes At Adam Schefter And Ian Rapoport

“There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people,” Rodgers said, as quoted by Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that.”

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, [Adam] Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know sh-t. They really don’t," Rodgers continued. “They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple. So I’ve had this plan on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that’s not true it creates a story that’s bullsh-t.”

“How many f-cking narratives can come from one [appearance last week] where they didn’t even actually listen to what I said?” Rodgers asked. “Or the intent? Or the tone? And again, nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life. So for him to say something, ‘Monday through Thursday I was supposed to be in there,’ that was never the plan. It hasn’t been the plan for four months. So don’t make sh-t up. I don’t have your number, you’re not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it.”

This wouldn't be the first time that the actual source throws Rapoport and/or Schefter under the bus, so it's not exactly shocking. But hey, Rodgers just made it personal, so you better believe they'll leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of a new story.