After almost 9 years together, the Raiders and Derek Carr are taking different paths for the 2023 campaign. Both parts agreed to end their relationship and look for other options for their future.

Raiders won't be able to trade Derek Carr

An era has ended for the Raiders. Derek Carr arrived to the team in 2014 and he was seen as the one who could return them to success, but unfortunately he was not able to fulfill the expectations and that's why Las Vegas decided to move on from him this year.

Even though Derek Carr is still under contract with the Raiders, there's a catch in the deal. The quarterback has a no-trade clause that allows him to reject all offers, leading to the team cutting him if they don't want to pay nothing else.

Now, it seems he intends to utilize this clause.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr rejected the New Orleans Saints, who were interested in trading for him, and any other teams that could arrive. With this decision, Raiders must cut him before Tuesday when $40.4 million in future earnings becomes guaranteed.

This of course is the worst news possible for the Raiders as they won't get anything from Derek Carr's exit. The quarterback will hit free agency in order to look for a landing spot to play in the 2023 NFL season.