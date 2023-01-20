In the NFL playoffs, the Giants visit the Eagles. Read here to check out what happens if New York lose to Philadelphia in the Divisional round.

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if New York Giants lose to Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round?

The Giants got one of the upsets in the Wild Card round by eliminating the Vikings at Minnesota. Daniel Jones and his team have been sensational. Thanks to a 9-7-1 record, New York were back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. Brian Daboll is a huge candidate to win the award as Coach of the Year.

On the other side, the Eagles are the top seeded team in the NFC. However, believe it or not, they're not the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. Philadelphia started 13-1, but the injury of Jalen Hurts complicated things with two consecutive losses. Hurts came back, beat the Giants in Week 18 and clinched home field advantage.

So, the Giants will try to shock the NFL one more time in their run towards the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if New York lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Giants lose against the Eagles in the Divisional round?

If the Giants lose to the Eagles in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, New York will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.1 seed in the conference, Philadelphia would advance to the NFC Championship Game

In case the Eagles indeed beat the Giants, their next rival would be the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys. In both scenarios, Philadelphia will play at home the NFC Championship Game.

A win by the Eagles over New York means that Philadelphia automatically will be host to the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles, as the No.1 seed, get to be the local team regardless of the other NFC matchup between Cowboys and 49ers.