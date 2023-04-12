The biggest transaction of the season should be Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets. However, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari thinks his team has another option.

The main story before free agency started was the future of Aaron Rodgers. With the Green Bay Packers seemingly ready to move on from the quarterback, the New York Jets appeared as his preferred destination. But that move hasn’t been completed yet.

There is a lot of drama on everything that relates to Rodgers and the Packers. The four-time NFL MVP said on “The Pat McAfee Show“ that he wants to play for the Jets, although nothing changed since that statement was made a month ago.

Teams haven’t agreed on a deal despite both sides know what the other wants. Team president Mark Murphy gave his opinion recently, though nothing seems imminent. All this uncertainty allows everyone to share his take on the situation, and Green Bay LT David Bakhtiari added another perspective.

David Bakhtiari on the potential trade of Aaron Rodgers

The most likely outcome seems to be a trade. There is one important reason that might be holding it back, but everything points out to Rodgers playing for the Jets. Another option would be Green Bay having him as the starting quarterback if the franchises don’t reach an agreement, but that one sounds hard to imagine given how both sides feel.

Bakhtiari now added a third option that appears to be interesting, mostly because it comes from player that is still on the Packers’ roster. Here’s what the left tackle said on Barstool Sports’ podcast “Bussin’ with the boys”.

"The Packers are rebuilding whether you think so or not. More people are going to think they're going to be bad rather than good, right? That's fair to say. Then, they'll say 'We're going to suck anyways, we want what we want, and we're not going to bend to anyone, so we'll just eat it. Stay unretired, we'll pay you. We don't care because if we're going to do it our way, it's going to be on our terms. If not, what we're going to be Super Bowl contenders anyways? We'll eat it, you can hang on the side, pay you your money, we'll suck anyways, and get the picks", Bakhtiari said about potentially paying Rodgers but playing Jordan Love.

Bakhtiari predicts the future of Aaron Rodgers

“I look at all these ways you can deal it. I don't think it'd get that contentious. I do think they'll probably come to an agreement. He'll get traded, they'll get what they want and then time will probably say who won what. I think that could be a third option if things got so bad. If the Jets say 'no we want this because we know we're going to get him,' he could end up somewhere else", Bakhtiari explained.