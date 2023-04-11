A few weeks ago, everyone thought Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets was inevitable. However, the Green Bay Packers' president has now shared a worrying update on the matter that might scare the Green Gang fans.

Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded to the New York Jets, but there is no confirmed date for this move yet. Now, the Green Bay Packers' president has shared a worrying update on the negotiations between both teams, which is causing concern for both the quarterback and the AFC East squad.

After a lot of rumors about Rodgers leaving the Packers, the quarterback addressed the situation a few weeks ago. He revealed his intentions of playing for the Jets, but they would have to reach an agreement with the NFC North team for his services.

As of today, Rodgers is still a part of Green Bay. According to reports, the Jets have not closed a deal due to Aaron's possible retirement after one season. They want him to commit to at least two seasons to give them enough time to search for his replacement.

Packers' president makes worrying statement about Aaron Rodgers' trade

Jets fans are anxious to know if they will get a new quarterback for the 2023 NFL season or not. The team has made it clear they want Aaron Rodgers, but the deal with the Packers seems to be paused.

Rodgers, 39, recently revealed his intentions of playing for the Jets. However, the Packers have the last word on the matter and they must get what they want in order to let the quarterback leave.

When asked for an update on Tuesday, Packers president Mark Murphy gave a worrying response for Jets fans. "I can't really get into that," Murphy said, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "I know Brian (Gutekunst) and Joe (Douglas) have been talking."

According to reports, the Packers first asked for a 1st-round pick for the Super Bowl XLV champion. However, they have reconsidered their demands and are flexible in receiving other things in exchange for the quarterback.