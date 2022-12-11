Seattle Seahawks play against Carolina Panthers for a game in the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 14 in your country

Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers meet in a Week 14 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lumen Field in Seattle on December 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is playing better than ever with a new quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Seahawks are very close to the playoffs with a record of 7-5 overall, after this game against the Panthers they must play two big games against the 49ers and Chiefs. The most recent victory for the Seahawks was against the Los Angeles Rams 27-23.

The Panthers no longer have Baker Mayfield, now they must start from scratch with a new quarterback. The Panthers are unlikely to make the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers: Kick-Off Time

Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers play for the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Australia: 8:25 AM (AEDT) December 12

Canada: 4:25 PM (EST)

China: 5:25 AM (AEDT) December 12

Germany: 10:25 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CST)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Seahawks are favorites with -4 spread and 1.50 moneyline that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record. Carolina Panthers are underdogs with +4 ATS and 2.65 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 14 game is: Seahawks -4.

BetMGM Seattle Seahawks -4 / 1.50 Totals 44.5 Carolina Panthers +4 / 2.65

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

