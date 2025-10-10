Aaron Rodgers gets hit with bad news as Steelers’ key weapon will miss game vs Browns in Week 6

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in full control of the AFC North and now face a divisional opponent in the Cleveland Browns. While the team is doing great, they won’t be able to have one of their best offensive weapons for this matchup.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin didn’t practice all week due to a shoulder injury and now it’s been confirmed he won’t play in Week 6. In fact, reports by NBC Sports say there is a real possibility that he will be placed on Injury Reserve.

Austin serves as the second-best wide receiver on the Steelers‘ roster behind DK Metcalf. In fact, Rodgers looked his way a lot given his good routes and crisp release. Without him, Rodgers will likely look to his tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington to gain those short routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DK Metcalf will have a tough duel

Metcalf is a physical problem. He is too big and too fast for opposing cornerbacks. But he will face one of the best in the NFL in Denzel Ward. The Browns have a very good defense but they aren’t as fierce away from home. However, given the fact that Metcalf will be the best and pretty much only deep threat on the game, Ward will take him.

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Rodgers will have to be aware when throwing to Metcalf as Ward is great in coverage and can create turnover opportunities. It wouldn’t shock anyone if the Steelers also tried to get Metcalf other matchups using pre-snap motions, something Rodgers excels at.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about lack of success in big plays for Mike Tomlin’s offense with Steelers

Jaylen Warren could have a big game

Other weapon that could have a massive impact on the game is Jaylen Warren, running back. While the Browns are very good against RBs, Warren is incredible as a backfield pass-catcher. Metcalf will be going through his own battle against Ward. Hence, Warren could easily become a play-action target and get plenty of yards after catch.

Advertisement

Warren is very explosive and Rodgers has shown trust in him early in the season. He could be the weapon that turns the game in Pittsburgh’s favor. Also, the Browns defense might be tired as they played in England last week and had no rest.