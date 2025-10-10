Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers are not carrying any momentum after two consecutive wins against the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

For the veteran quarterback, good teams don’t rely on momentum and maintain their level no matter what happens. “Well, there’s no momentum carried over. It’s just you practicing like a good team or not. Good teams practice a certain way. There’s a certain tempo, a certain focus. I felt that from the first day I got here for minicamp.”

After their bye week, the Steelers return to action this Sunday, hosting the Browns. It’s a great opportunity to further extend their lead in the AFC North over Cleveland, as well as the Bengals and Ravens, who don’t have their starting quarterbacks due to injury.

What’s the next game for the Steelers?

The Steelers’ next game is this Sunday against Dillon Gabriel and the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. After that, in a short week, Pittsburgh will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Then, the schedule takes a tough turn, as they will face three potential playoff contenders: the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

