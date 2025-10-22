Aaron Rodgers sets the record straight on viral short-fuse moment with vivid message to Steelers teammate

Aaron Rodgers put on a vintage performance during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. However, as rejuvenated as the 41-year-old quarterback looked, he can’t be taking unnecessary hits—especially from his own teammates.

The veteran battle between Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco was the best game of Week 7—and one of the most electric showdowns of the NFL season. Not many expected such a shootout between two signal-callers over 40 years old.

Not even their teammates did, and it showed when Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones couldn’t contain his excitement and took Rodgers down to the turf with a powerful hug. Rodgers reacted angrily, creating a viral moment that made waves across the internet. Now, the veteran QB in Steel City addressed the controversy with a firm reminder to his teammates.

“The only tackle I had last week was Broderick [Jones’]. He is always the first one to come find me after a big play. I texted him and told him ‘I love the energy. I love everything you’re about. But I’m also 41, you can’t be out there tackling me.’ I’m getting him next, he has got to watch his back,” Rodgers told reporters, via ESPN’S Brooke Pryor. “But I love [Broderick Jones]. We had a couple laughs about it.”

Still got it

Rodgers turned back the clock during the Thursday night matchup with the Bengals. A-Rod had his best game of the 2025 NFL season, completing 23 passes (a season high) for 249 yards (a season best) and four touchdowns (tied for his most this year). Rodgers went toe to toe with Cincinnati, though it wasn’t enough to secure a key divisional win.

The Steelers quarterback did throw two interceptions he’d surely want back, but Pittsburgh didn’t lose because of its QB’s effort. If anything, the defense might shoulder the blame, as Cincinnati shredded the secondary to pieces.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins wreaked havoc on Jalen Ramsey and the Steelers’ defensive backs, who had no answers all day long. As a result, Chase finished the night with 16 receptions (the most in a single game by any player this season) for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Now what?

Watching Rodgers’ elite performance go to waste in a divisional loss is certainly disappointing. However, there’s no good in dwelling on it for Pittsburgh. Up next, Rodgers must gear up for yet another emotional matchup in the NFL.

On October 26, the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers in a game that will have all eyes fixed on the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player. When Rodgers takes the field at Acrisure Stadium, he will complete the league circuit—facing every team in the league. But simply facing the cheese-heads isn’t all Rodgers is after.

With a win over Green Bay, he would become just the fifth quarterback in league history to beat every single team. The only ones to have achieved such a feat? Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and—as if their careers couldn’t share any more similarities—Brett Favre.

Unlike any other

Emotions will be running high for Rodgers on Sunday night. However, when all is said and done, it’s about getting back in the win column. Contrary to most projections coming into the year, the Steelers (4-2) are facing a clear runway to escape with the AFC North.

It’s up to Pittsburgh not to stumble, as Cincinnati (3-4) and Baltimore (1-5) are without their starting and franchise quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Cleveland (2-5) has yet to figure out its own QB situation—something that could easily be said every single year about the Browns.

Rodgers, Tomlin, and the Steelers have a golden window to build a strong lead over their divisional opponents. Taking down the visiting Packers on Sunday Night Football is just another step toward the bigger goal. However, there’s a game within the game this time around, and Rodgers finds himself in the midst of it all.

