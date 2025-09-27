Aaron Rodgers shares future expectations about former Steelers coach now with Vikings

Aaron Rodgers‘ stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been satisfactory thus far. With a 2-1 record, following victories over his former team, the New York Jets, and the New England Patriots, as well as a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the momentum is high as they prepare for a matchup in Dublin in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ahead of this showdown, Rodgers, the Steelers‘ quarterback, addressed the media, delivering insights on a range of topics. Among them was his enthusiasm for playing in Ireland and his thoughts on a former Pittsburgh assistant coach and current Vikings defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

“He [Brian Flores] is a phenomenal coach,” Rodgers said to the media. “He was here a few years ago. It’s good to see him in a position of leadership. I feel like he probably should, at some point, get another [head] coaching job based on the way that he’s coached defense over the last couple of years.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers is well-aware of the challenge the Steelers will face, as Flores’ defensive style is notoriously difficult to counter. His strategic schemes and the tenacity he instills in his players will be crucial factors for Pittsburgh to prepare for in Sunday’s Week 4 clash.

Aaron Rodgers after his Steelers debut vs Jets.

Advertisement

Rodgers’ insights on Flores’ defensive schemes

The Steelers are well-acquainted with the defensive strategies employed by Flores. Having had him as part of their coaching staff in the past, the team are now preparing to go head-to-head against a familiar adversary. Rodgers is particularly aware of the challenge that awaits on Sunday.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers turns heads with major complaint ahead of Steelers vs Vikings game in Ireland

“The schemes they run and the way they’re coached show a lot of impressive chemistry and continuity on the defensive side, and that extends beyond just the players,” Rodgers remarked about Flores’ tactical approach. “It’s really impressive.”

Advertisement

Rodgers’ confidence ahead of Vikings clash

When it comes to divisional matchups, there are rivalries that take on added significance, and for stars like Rodgers, these are the games to win at all costs. As the anticipation builds for Sunday’s face-off against the Vikings in Dublin, Rodgers issued a confident statement.

“We strive to win every game, but certain matchups carry that extra weight,” Rodgers said, referencing the forthcoming game. “Whether it’s due to personal connections, like a player facing a former team or a coach with past ties, or in this case, an owner with deep affection for the area, some games just resonate more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement