Aaron Rodgers teammate confirms Mike Tomlin will not join another NFL team in 2026 after leaving Steelers

Christian Kuntz, teammate of Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, stated in his podcast that in the team’s last meeting of the season, Mike Tomlin assured his players that he would not coach another team in 2026.

“He did make a point that he had no desire to really coach any other football team, but the group of guys that he was looking at. This group of guys. He did say that to us.”

The Super Bowl winning coach could take a year off after a long stint with the Steelers, and his next job could be as a TV analyst. However, starting in 2027, Tomlin might consider a return to the NFL.

Tomlin’s message for Steelers players before leaving

Although Kuntz said that things could change with a big offer for Mike Tomlin, the player emphasized that the message was clear several times. “Can things change? You can get a $20 million offer. He’ll get whatever coaching job. Whatever he wants to do, the dude is going to do it. He did make a point to tell us in there that he was stepping down and he had no intentions on coaching any other guys but the guys that he was looking at.”

Is Mike Tomlin retiring?

No. Mike Tomlin is not retiring from football. Multiple reports indicate that he just needs time to rest and be with his family. That’s why he left the team. Therefore, the option of being a TV analyst is very attractive for staying connected to the NFL. Over the coming months, his desire to coach could return.

