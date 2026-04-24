After two first-round trades, 49ers GM John Lynch hints at further moves from the No. 33 spot

The San Francisco 49ers saw no picking activity during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. After trading down twice, general manager John Lynch has confirmed that another move may be on the horizon with their 33rd overall pick.

During the first round, the 49ers were originally set to select at 27th overall. However, they traded down with the Dolphins to move to the 30th pick, before trading again with the Jets to slide to No. 33.

Lynch, who recently revealed that AI is now a core part of the 49ers’ draft process, may not be finished maneuvering. He indicated that the team is “always open for business” regarding the first pick of the second round.

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“I think the cool thing about the 33rd pick, it puts you in a really nice — we can kind of reconvene, reset our board, reset our thoughts, and I think it’s also a coveted pick as a lot of teams are doing that themselves,” GM John Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So, that’s where we’re at.”

Are the 49ers unimpressed by the 2026 NFL Draft class?

According to reports, the 49ers were interested in adding a wide receiver in the first round. Nevertheless, with their top options off the board, they chose to trade down and accumulate draft stock instead.

This marked the third time in the last 30 years that the Niners did not make a first-round selection. Initially, Kyle Shanahan expected to receive trade offers for quarterback Mac Jones to potentially move higher than 27th, but no such offers arrived; the team now expects him to return for the 2026 season.

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With Lynch hinting at another trade-down from No. 33, some believe San Francisco is unimpressed by the current class. However, the team still needs offensive weapons, leaving fans to wonder how they will address those needs given the limited options remaining in free agency.

The 49ers are not the only team interested in trading down

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 49ers are receiving multiple calls for the No. 33 overall pick. However, they are not the only ones looking to move out of the top of the second round.

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NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the 49ers, Cardinals, and Bills—the first three teams set to select on Day 2—have all received calls. Much of the afternoon’s trade activity will likely depend on what San Francisco decides to do when the clock starts today.