Trending topics:
NFL

Aidan Hutchinson makes shocking admission after massive $180 million extension with the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions just signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a massive $180 million extension. However, the player admitted what his biggest driving force is.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesAidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions

After signing a $180 million extension, Detroit Lions‘ defensive end Aidan Hutchinson became the second-highest paid non-quarterback player in the NFL. However, for the player, it’s more than just the money.

Speaking to the media, Hutchinson said, “If I ask myself why I play this game and why I do what I do, the money is really a byproduct.” He then added his real driving force is playing the game and improving, saying, “While a lot of those numbers are fun to look at and it’s cool and it’s such a blessing… I have to focus on my play and my evolution as a player. Because to me, that fires me up more than money ever would.”

For Hutchinson, the money is important but he is driven by his will to dominate opposing players, and when looking at his numbers, it’s clear he is just improving every day. The Lions have a massive star on their roster.

Advertisement

Hutchinson is a menace

Even when or if he can’t get to the quarterback, he still wreaks havoc. He has six sacks, 13 QB hits, one pass defended and leads the NFL in forced fumbles with four. If you put a tight end on him, he will decimate them as you can see below.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Hutch is speedy, strong, agile and all this after going through a knee surgery. He is only 25 years old and will be one of the best defensive players in the league for years to come.

Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs

see also

Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs

The Lions have their future secured

When you think of the best Lions players right now, you think of Hutchinson, and a plethora of offensive players. Of course, paying them is tough, sometimes one or two have to go. However, the Lions have done a great job by securing plenty of them for years to come.

Advertisement
  • Aidan Hutchinson – 4 years, $180 million
  • Jared Goff – 4 years, $212 million
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown – 4 years, $120.01 million
  • Penei Sewell – 4 years, $112 million
  • Jameson Williams – 3 years, $80 million
  • Kerby Joseph – 4 years, $85 million
  • Alim McNeill – 4 years, $97 million
  • Taylor Decker – 3 years, $60 million
bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Hutchinson signs Lions extension: How does it compare to Parsons and other pass-rushers?
NFL

Hutchinson signs Lions extension: How does it compare to Parsons and other pass-rushers?

NFL News: Baker Mayfield takes a shot at the officiating after Bucs’ loss to Lions
NFL

NFL News: Baker Mayfield takes a shot at the officiating after Bucs’ loss to Lions

Dan Campbell issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL about one of Jared Goff’s key weapons
NFL

Dan Campbell issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL about one of Jared Goff’s key weapons

Valentin Vacherot surpasses Federer in Masters 1000 record but falls short from Djokovic and Nadal
Tennis

Valentin Vacherot surpasses Federer in Masters 1000 record but falls short from Djokovic and Nadal

Better Collective Logo