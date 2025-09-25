Chiefs star throws shade at Josh Allen, claiming Lamar Jackson should’ve won MVP

Every time the Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens, you know there are fireworks coming. Both teams are AFC juggernauts and have been dominant for nearly a decade. However, there is a third team that also eats at that table. The Buffalo Bills, with the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, is the third wheel there. However, for a Chiefs player, the MVP should be Lamar Jackson.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke about Jackson and he said this, “Any play in the game, he can change the dynamic of it. It’s always tough playing the Baltimore Ravens. Trying to stop Lamar is one thing. Trying to contain him is another… I think he should’ve won MVP last year. I’ve got so much respect for him.” This was reported by Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.

While Jones is absolutely praising Jackson, he also demerited Josh Allen’s value as the MVP of last season. Both Jackson and Allen are clearly elite, but apparently for Jones, it’s the Ravens’ QB the one ahead of the other.

Chris Jones’ numbers against both

Jones is a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All Pro, so if there’s someone qualified to speak on facing a quarterback, it’s him. However, he has faced both of them plenty of times.

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Since Allen arrived in Buffalo, Jones has played against the Bills four times. He only has one sack, and 10 tackles. Allen has a 4-1 record vs the Chiefs in the regular season with 10 touchdowns and three picks. As for Jackson, Jones’ numbers are way better in five games. He has four sacks and nine tackles, plus the record is 4-1 against the Ravens. Hence, his words might not be as accurate as the numbers suggest.

Jackson and Allen are Mahomes’ nemesis

The Chiefs will tell you that they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. It’s hard to argue that when you consider the fact that if he retired today, he is already a top 5 QB of all time in the eyes of many. However, Jackson and Allen are the ones that can see him eye to eye on the gridiron.

Having said that, when it comes to accolades, Lamar has two MVPs, the same as Mahomes. Allen has one. The big difference is in Super Bowls. Mahomes won three with three Super Bowl MVPs, while Jackson and Allen are yet to play on one, thanks in part to Mahomes and the Chiefs eliminating them almost yearly.