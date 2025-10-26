Are Matthew Golden and Christian Watson playing tonight for Packers vs Steelers on SNF in Week 8?

Winless when visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1970, the Green Bay Packers need all the weapons possible to end that woeful streak. Hence, all eyes are on wide receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson. Will they play?

Good news for the Packers. Ian Rapoport reported that both Matthew Golden and Christian Watson will play tonight on Sunday Night Football. Jordan Love will have both of his weapons.

Golden was dealing with a hip injury but he will be able to play despite that. Golden has 18 catches in 23 targets this year for 249 yards. He’s also been used in jet-sweeps as he has 45 rushing yards in eight rushing attempts too.

Watson will make his season debut

Christian Watson hasn’t played for the Packers this year. He was on the PUP list, but was activated Saturday. Last year, Watson had 643 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. It will be intriguing to see how Matt LaFleur schemes him this year.

Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers

As for Watson, he has had an up-and-down career. At times, he is a touchdown machine, at others, he drops the easiest of passes. In the middle of that, he is injured. He hasn’t had a full healthy season in the NFL in any of his four years.

Packers must win to avoid Aaron Rodgers completing a milestone on them

If Aaron Rodgers wins, he would become the fifth quarterback to beat all 31 NFL franchises. He’d join Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. The Packers don’t want to allow that to happen.

Rodgers has the motivation, the trends and a long week of preparation ahead of this game. Therefore, the Packers should be in for a big-time challenge once SNF kicks off at Acrisure Stadium.