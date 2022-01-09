Arizona Cardinals play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at State Farm Stadium on January 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team just need one win to feel good after playing a top notch season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Arizona Cardinals are in the fifth spot of the NFC playoff standings with 11-5-0 overall, that record assures the team the Wild Card spot to play in the playoffs, but with a victory they could take the spot from the Cowboys in the No. 4 seed.

Seattle Seahawks aren't playing for a spot in the postseason, but the team wants to close out the regular season with a winning streak as they won in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

The Arizona Cardinals won in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys on the road 25-22 in what was an important victory for them as the Cowboys until then were solid favorites to reach the playoffs. That victory also ended a three-week losing streak for the Cardinals, who had lost three games to the Rams, Lions and Colts.

Kyler Murray is the starting quarterback for the Cardinals, after a couple of weeks injured, Murray is back on the roster in good shape. This season he has thrown for 305/442 passes completed, 69.0%, 3547 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Seattle Seahawks opened their regular season with a win against Indianapolis Colts on the road 28-16 but after that good start they lost two consecutive games against Titans 30-33 and Vikings. The team won just three games between September and November 2021, but in December the Seahawks won two of four against the 49ers and Texans. That was the only winning streak of the regular season so far, they have a chance to close out the regular season against winning streak if they win against the Cardinals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Arizona Cardinals are favorites at home to win by -5.5 points and -240 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good overall record at home and the offense is in good shape. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and +220 moneyline. The totals is offered at 48 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Arizona Cardinals -5.5.



FanDuel Arizona Cardinals -5.5 / -240 Totals 48 Seattle Seahawks +5.5 / +220

