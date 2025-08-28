Chiefs’ Travis Kelce urges Browns to make big Shedeur Sanders decision

Travis Kelce is getting clout everywhere right now. Not only is he a certified Hall of Famer for his tight end role with the Kansas City Chiefs, but his podcast is also very famous… Oh, and he just got engaged to none other than Taylor Swift. Now, he delivered another viral piece of content by endorsing Shedeur Sanders to be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback.

“Give the people what they want,” Travis said about Sanders in complaint after the Browns named him QB3 on the depth chart. “The world wants to see him go out there and play and have success. At this point, the guys are rooting for him. This isn’t anything against Dillon, this isn’t anything against Joe,” the Chiefs player continued to say.

The Kelce brothers are from Cleveland, and that also plays a part on Travis’ opinion. “I say all this as a fellow Clevelander. I hear what the chatter around Cleveland is. You get Deion’s son in the building, he enjoys being in the limelight, he enjoys being on that football field. He’s got an excitement, he’s a showman when he plays.“

Shedeur Sanders is QB3 for the Browns

The Browns named Joe Flacco as their starting signal-caller. That wasn’t as shocking given the fact that those were the rumors all summer long. The shocker was when other rookie Dillon Gabriel was named as the first backup of the team.

Sanders had a strong preseason debut against the Panthers, but then, he looked overwhelmed in his second, final outing. This is not great for one of the most mediatic rookies of all time.

Sanders was not a Stefanski pick

Much has been said about Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski. Some say he hasn’t given Sanders the best opportunity to fight for the job. While that is absolutely wrong, as he had the same chances as Gabriel, for example, one thing is true: Sanders was picked by the owner, not the head coach.

This means Sanders’ style might not be one that Stefanski likes for his offense. Hence, it’s not surprising that the former Colorado QB is third on the pecking order. If Sanders gets a chance, he will have to show quickly that he belongs to the starting unit.