During the summer of 2022, Jimmy Garoppolo was near to exit the San Francisco 49ers as both parties were not comfortable with each other, but he stayed in the Bay thanks to Baker Mayfield.

When Jimmy Garoppolo went to the 49ers, everyone expected huge things by him. He finally went to a team that made everything possible for him to shine, but unfortunately he had problems to do so.

But now things seem to be different. After Trey Lance got injured in the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, Jimmy G stepped up again to be the starting quarterback in San Francisco and prove what he is capable of once again.

Jimmy Garoppolo revealed he was close to signing with the Panthers

During the summer of 2022, Jimmy G went into an epic fight against Trey Lance for the starting quarterback job at San Francisco. He was not happy with the team for that reason, so he looked for another team that could appreciate him more.

At the same time, the Carolina Panthers were looking for a new quarterback. Even though Sam Darnold arrived this year, they were not convinced with the Jets former player, so they went into the market to find another one.

They tried to seduce Jimmy Garoppolo to join their cause, but things were stucked between both parties. That's when they acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns and forgot the idea of trading with the 49ers for their quarterback.

"Yeah. I think we were advancing with a couple different teams. Nothing, obviously came to fruition. They [Carolina Panthers ]were top of the list, I would say, one of the top couple," Garoppolo said Thursday about a possible move to Carolina. "I'm glad things worked out. I'm here, so I'm focused on this stuff now."