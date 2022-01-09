Baltimore Ravens play against Pittsburgh Steelers for a game in the Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US

Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team must win this game and pray for a complex situation to play in the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Ravens are in time to close the regular season with a positive record, they have only eight wins and eight losses. Also, the team has a small window to play in the playoffs by winning this game, and expecting the Colts and Chargers to lose their games and the Patriots to win against the Dolphins. It is a remote possibility.

The 8-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers need a win to play in the playoffs but at the same time the team expects the Jaguars to win against the Colts. The second condition is unlikely to be met for the Steelers, but hope is the last thing to be lost.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Storylines

With the absence of Lamar Jackson things are different for the Ravens as the team lost the last three weeks with a backup quarterback as starter. Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Browns on December 12, and after that week Tyler Huntley took over as starting quarterback. The three recent games for the Ravens were losses to the Packers, Bengals and Rams.

Tyler Huntley will be the starting quarterback for the Ravens again in the final week of the season, as Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18. This will be Huntley's second home game as a starter, the first being a 30-31 loss to the Packers.

Had they won a couple of games earlier in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be in a less complicated situation. But the least the team won against the Cleveland Brown in Week 17 at home 26-14, that victory gave the Steelers another shot at the playoffs. The Steelers on the road record is negative at 2-5-0, they have not won a game on the road since Week 8 against the Browns.

Ben Roethlisberger will play his last game on the road with the Steelers, this season he has thrown for 360/561 passes completed, 64.2%, 3496 yards, 21 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Baltimore Ravens are favorites at home by -3.5 points to cover and -185 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a solid offense and positive record at home but the visitors have all their starters available. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +170 moneyline. The totals is offered at 41 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Baltimore Ravens -3.5.



FanDuel Baltimore Ravens -3.5 / -185 Totals 41 Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 / +170

* Odds via FanDuel