Bears HC Ben Johnson issues big statement about Caleb Williams ahead of 2025 NFL season

The upcoming NFL season will see several teams looking to improve their image after what they showed last year. The Chicago Bears are among them, and the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach is a clear indication of that. The former Lions OC will now work alongside Caleb Williams, and together, they aim to turn the franchise’s fortunes around in the short term, with hopes of becoming contenders in the NFC North.

As the NFL Scouting Combine unfolds in Indianapolis, the newly appointed head coach of the Bears took some time to speak with the press, making it clear how excited he is to work with Caleb Williams, a player he holds in high regard.

“The out of structure, off schedule, the creation, that’s what stands out the most, because that’s where the league is going right now. As much you want to make true progression, 1 to 2 to 3, there’s just too much variety,” Johnson said.

“The pass rush is coming down and to have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that’s what gets me going. I get excited thinking about that because I haven’t been around that since I’ve been in the league but I’ve been on the other side and it’s demoralizing when you’re on the other side and you’re watching that happen to your defense.”

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding what Johnson and Williams can achieve together. The real test will come in Week 1, when it remains to be seen if they can truly gel and produce the results everyone is hoping for.

Ryan Poles’ thoughts on the Johnson-Williams partnership

The excitement in Chicago during this period of change is undeniable. After a turbulent season that saw the Bears finish at the bottom of the NFC North, the focus now shifts solely to turning things around.

Ryan Poles, the team’s GM, spoke with the press and shared his enthusiasm about the potential success that Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson can achieve working together.

“There’s some things in the development of a young quarterback you’ve got to have, and I know that he’s going to hit that first and really help him be the best professional football player he can possibly be. But I love the excitement from both Ben and from Caleb. I know he’s eager to get started and work with Ben and get his career going in Year Two,” Poles stated.

