Running backs have the task of opening up plays or rushing yards to have the wide receivers get the chance to score touchdowns. A running back can also go for broke and bull doze through opposition and score themselves.

Here are the best running backs per team in NFL history, every one of these names has contributed to their franchises greatly.

Arizona Cardinals: Emmitt Smith

In only two seasons Emmitt Smith became the best running back in the history of the Cardinals. Smith scored 11 touchdowns and he became the oldest player in NFL history ever to throw his first touchdown pass.

Atlanta Falcons: Gerald Riggs

Gerald Riggs was a three-time Pro Bowler and only running back in the 1980s to record a 1,000 yard rushing season without a fumble. Riggs would make the Falcons ring of honor after seven seasons.

Baltimore Ravens: Jamal Lewis

The seven year Ravens running back Jamal Lewis won a Super Bowl with Baltimore, Lewis was also the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2003.

Buffalo Bills: OJ Simpson

As distant as it may seem, the man who in 1994 would go on trial for double murder was once an astonishing football player OJ Simpson was the NFL’s MVP in 1973, Simpson was also NFL Offensive Player of the Year that year. In 1975 OJ had 24 touchdowns and ran for over 10,000 yards in his Bills career.

Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Stewart

Jonathan Stewart was a 2015 Pro Bowler and scored 58 touchdowns in his career. Steward ran for over 7,000 rushing yards in 10 seasons with the Panthers.

Chicago Bears: Walter Payton

The monster of the Chicago Bears, Walter Payton won 1 Super Bowl but also had a series of accolades that made him one of the best running backs ever. The 1977 NFL MVP, 9-time Pro Bowler, NFL rushing yards leader (1977) and NFL rushing touchdowns leader (1977), as well as his number retired by the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals: Corey Dillon

Dillon was a rock for the Bengals in his seven seasons with the team, although Dillon’s best seasons would be with the Patriots, it was at Cincinnati where Dillon earned his reputation.

Cleveland Browns: Jim Brown

The NFL champion in 1964- and three-time NFL MVP, plus Brown was a rookie of the year, Brown was also a 5- time NFL rushing touchdowns leader (1957–1959, 1963, 1965) and scored 126 touchdowns in his career.

Dallas Cowboys: Emmitt Smith

Back on the list, Emmitt Smith was one of the faces of that legendary Cowboys team winning three Super Bowls, and was the Super Bowl MVP, in 1995 Smith was the NFL’s scoring leader playing for the Cowboys.

Denver Broncos: Terrell Davis

Davis was all rushing, he was the NFL rushing yards leader (1998), a two-time Super Bowl winner and a Super Bowl MVP. Davis had 60 rushing touchdowns in his Broncos career.

Detroit Lions: Barry Sanders

Barry Sanders was one of the NFL’s greatest running backs of all time, having over 15,000 rushing yards, 10-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year (1994, 1997). Sanders was also a four-time NFL rushing yards leader (1990, 1994, 1996, 1997).

Green Bay Packers: Ahman Green

Green had two stints with the Packers, during his time Green gained more yards from scrimmage (9,036) and rushing yards (6,848) than any other NFL player. Green became one of two players in NFL history to have two touchdown runs of 90 or more yards.

Houston Texans: Arian Foster

The best of Arian Foster came with the Texans where he ran account for the following franchise records:

Most career rushing yards (6,472)

Most career rushing touchdowns (54)

Most rushing yards in a single season: 1,616 (2010)

Most rushing touchdowns in a single season: 16 (2010)

Indianapolis Colts: Edgerrin James

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1999) would go on to have a storied career for the Colts, James won the NFL rushing title in his first two seasons. James left Indianapolis as its all-time leading rusher with 9,226 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Fred Taylor

Taylor was the franchise player of the Jaguars and held various records such as Rushing TDs: playoffs (3), rookie season (14 in 1998), rookie game (3 on 1998-11-15 TAM), All Purpose Yds: career (13,640), playoffs (682), and 1000+ rushing yard seasons: career (7).

Kansas City Chiefs: Priest Holmes

Holmes played seven seasons with the Chiefs and was able to hold records for Career rushing touchdowns (86) and Career total touchdowns (94). In 2003 Holmes had 27 rushing touchdowns in 16 games.

Las Vegas Raiders: Marcus Allen

During the era of the legendary LA Raiders of the 1980’s, Allen won a Super Bowl as well as being named Super Bowl MVP. Allen’s best season was in 1984 where he had a total of 18 touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers: LaDainian Tomlinson

The 2006 NFL most valuable player was a major part of the Chargers in his nine seasons held many great records, Most single season touchdowns: 31 (2006), Most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown: 18 (2004–2005), and Most games with 200+ yards from scrimmage, season: 5 (2003).

Los Angeles Rams: Eric Dickerson

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1986) and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1983) played 4 seasons with the Rams, Dickerson was a three-time NFL rushing yards leader with the Rams.

Miami Dolphins: Larry Csonka

The two-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP, Csnoka had his number retired by the Dolphins and would be the NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1979) when he returned to Miami.

Minnesota Vikings: Adrian Peterson

Before becoming a journeyman, Peterson was the NFL’s MVP in 2012, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2012), and 7-time pro bowler during his Vikings run.

New England Patriots: Jim Nance

We need to go back to the old AFL days to highlight the best running back in Patriots history. Nance went on to become the only AFL player ever to rush for more than 1,400 yards in a season, and was the league MVP in 1966.

New Orleans Saints: Deuce McAllister

In only 8 seasons Deuce McAllister won the Super Bowl and was named to 2- Pro Bowls, as well as rushing yards for 6,096. In total McAllister scored 54 touchdowns.

New York Giants: Tiki Barber

One of the best running backs in Giants history, Tiki was a franchise player from 1997 – 2006, at one point Barber held these records:

Most Rush Attempts (career): 2,217

Most Rush Attempts (season): 357 (2005)

Most Rush Yards (career): 10,449

Most Rush Yards (season): 1,860 (2005)

New York Jets: Curtis Martin

Martin played for the ailing Jets from 1998 – 2006, his numbers were average, but then again, the Jets have been down right trash for decades, In 2004 Martin had his best season with 14 touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles: LeSean McCoy

McCoy would find success at two other teams but showed his talents the most with the Eagles in 6 seasons. During his time McCoy had Most rushing yards, career (6,792), Most rushing yards, single season (1,607) (2013), and Most yards from scrimmage, single season (2,146).

Pittsburgh Steelers: Franco Harris

Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion, and a Super Bowl MVP, he has every honor the team and bestow upon him. Harris in his career caught 307 passes for 2,287 yards, a 7.4 yards per reception average, and nine receiving touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers: Frank Gore

The five-time Pro Bowler, Gore was a huge part of the 49ers during his 10 year stint. Gore has the following records:

Most rushing yards in a career: 11,073

Most rushing yards in a game: 212 (Week 11, 2006)

Most 100-yard games in a season: 9 (2006)

Seattle Seahawks: Shaun Alexander

The NFL MVP and three-time Pro Bowler, was a big part of the Seahawks for 8 seasons. Alexander was the NFL rushing yards leader (2005), 2× NFL rushing touchdowns leader (2001, 2005) and NFL scoring leader (2005).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Alstott

Alstott is a Super Bowl winner and scored 71 touchdowns in his career. Alstott also ran for over 5,000 rushing yards. Alstott is a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor.

Tennessee Titans: Eddie George

George was a franchise man for the Titans and at one time held as many as 28 Titans franchise records. George had his number retired and is a part of the Titans ring of honor.

Washington Commanders: John Riggins

Riggins had two stints with Washington, being the Super Bowl MVP and champion in one of them in 1983. Riggins was the NFL rushing touchdowns leader twice (1983, 1984).