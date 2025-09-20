Bo Nix, Broncos receive major update on key weapon’s status ahead of Week 3 game vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos might need to change their gameplan ahead of the Week 3 game vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Bo Nix won’t be able to have a key weapon on offense due to injury.

Tight end Evan Engram won’t be playing due to a back injury. He wasn’t able to practice all week and now has been declared as out for the game. This means the starting tight end will be Adam Trautman.

Trautman has four catches in four targets but has already scored one touchdown this season. Without Engram, he is poised to be Bo Nix’s short-level target. Trautman is more known as a blocking tight end, but now will serve as a receiving option.

Engram has not been as good as expected

While Engram arrived in Denver with the potential to be one of the best weapons on the roster, he hasn’t been able to make his mark known. He has the same catches as Trautman but hasn’t scored this season.

Hence, having Trautman as the backup should pose no difference to Engram right now. Nix will still have Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin as his wide receivers, making Trautman the fourth option.

Bo Nix’s season has been irregular

The NFL season is only two games old but Nix hasn’t been as consistent as he was in his rookie year. His first game was very poor from a throwing and a decision-making stance. However, the Broncos were able to win.

The second game was very good for him up until an ill-timed interception gave the Colts the chance to make a game-winning drive. The start of the season hasn’t been as great as Denver would have hoped and now they face a really tough team in the Chargers.