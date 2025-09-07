Brian Daboll addresses Russell Wilson’s job security after poor Giants debut vs Commanders

With an undefeated preseason, the New York Giants entered the 2025-26 NFL season brimming with high expectations. Despite a rough finish at the bottom of the NFC East last year, fans felt optimistic due to head coach Brian Daboll’s roster adjustments. However, their debut against the Washington Commanders turned sour, as Russell Wilson faced heavy criticism for his performance. Following the game, Daboll addressed concerns about Wilson’s role as the starter.

“I mean we’re just ride after the game. I’ve got confidence in Russell. We gotta do better around overall…we are gonna back to evaluate the tape. This game is not just about Russell only, I make that clear,” Brian Daboll said, via the press conference.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, typically a reliable performer in the NFL, delivered an underwhelming performance against the Commanders. He completed just 17 of 37 passes, totaling 168 yards through the air. Furthermore, Wilson failed to record any touchdowns and endured two sacks, highlighting vulnerabilities within the Giants’ offense.

After a standout performance, Giants fans are urging head coach Brian Daboll to consider rookie Jaxson Dart for the QB1 role. Dart made a significant impact in the NFL preseason, showcasing his talent despite limited experience. Daboll’s recent comments about Russell’s role added fuel to the speculation, as the lack of a firm confirmation keeps fans hopeful. The opportunity remains open for the rookie, though securing the starting spot will not be without challenges.

Russell Wilson, new QB for the New York Giants.

Two-time Super Bowl champion delivered harsh criticism towards Russell Wilson’s performance

Russell Wilson’s experience and leadership offered little value in his official debut with the New York Giants. Following a disappointing performance, discussions arose suggesting that he needed more preseason action to adapt effectively to Brian Daboll’s system. Criticism came from a two-time Super Bowl champion who analyzed Wilson’s struggles in detail.

On CBS Sports, Bryant McFadden expressed that head coach Brian Daboll should not be overly patient with the seasoned quarterback. He described Wilson as a “sitting duck” in the pocket, making him an easy target for defenses. McFadden also noted that Wilson’s lack of creativity negatively impacts the team, especially with a struggling offensive line.