Russell Wilson goes 17 of 37 with no TDs in Giants debut: How did Daniel Jones fare in his last game in NY?

The Russell Wilson era as the New York Giants quarterback started with the wrong foot. The G-Men were easily handled by the Washington Commanders and couldn’t even score a touchdown. This immediately sent bad flashbacks to Daniel Jones‘ time as the team’s quarterback. But, did Russell Wilson play better or worse than Daniel Jones in his last game for the Giants?

Wilson completed 17 of 37 passes for only 169 yards and no touchdowns. He also ran for 43 yards. The team wasn’t able to move the chains, and to be fair, Wilson had plenty of bad plays that didn’t help the team.

As for Jones, his last game for the Giants came against Carolina in November. He threw 22 completions on 37 attempts for 190 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. If honesty is the best policy, you couldn’t say Wilson’s game is worse, but it wasn’t better either.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones thrived in his Colts debut

Jones might have had a bad last game for the Giants, but he just delivered the first blowout of the season in his debut for the Colts. ‘Danny Dimes’ went 22/29 for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for another two touchdowns. Jones was absolutely unstoppable as the Colts beat the Dolphins 33-8.

Daniel Jones beat Anthony Richardson in a quarterback battle to secure his starting gig with Indianapolis. It’s safe to say that, at least for now, Indy won’t be having any doubts regarding the decision of rolling with Jones.

Is Russell Wilson in jeopardy?

After just one week, it’s not likely that head coach Brian Daboll will bench Wilson. Also, the head coach didn’t put the team’s loss on Wilson’s shoulders. Hence, Wilson’s job is safe, for now.

During preseason, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was stellar, sparking a quarterback debate that Daboll quickly dismissed. However, if Wilson’s bad performances keep racking up, Dart’s shadow will grow more and more.