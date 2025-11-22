Browns announce roster move as contingency plan for Shedeur Sanders ahead of Week 12 debut vs Raiders

The Cleveland Browns will put Shedeur Sanders under center for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, the team made a move on its roster to have a contingency plan.

The Browns elevated quarterback Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to be their backup quarterback. With Dillon Gabriel out due to a concussion, the team needed a quarterback in case Sanders suffers any injury.

This shouldn’t worry Sanders as Zappe has been in the practice squad for a while and he is clearly below in the pecking order. Unless Shedeur suffers an injury, Zappe won’t play against the Raiders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zappe was a sensation for a short time

This is Zappe’s fourth year in the NFL. He has a starting record of 4-5 with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, during his second year with the Patriots, Zappe had the NFL in awe for a short period of time.

Bailey Zappe #2 of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Mac Jones wasn’t playing great and Zappe had the opportunity to lift the team. While the Patriots still went 2-4 in that six-game span, Zappe had three games where the team went 2-1, he completed 72.8% of his passes for 676 yards, six touchdowns and only two picks for a passer rating of 106.1. Zappe was earning fans before then losing his job once again as his form dipped.

Advertisement

see also Browns reveal how the gameplan changed ahead of Shedeur Sanders’ starting debut vs Raiders

Sanders needs a win badly

The Browns are 2-8 and Dillon Gabriel is 1-5 since getting the starting job. Sanders was overlooked and now that he has his chance, a win is imperative. The Browns aren’t playing for anything right now, but Sanders is playing for his career.

Advertisement

If Sanders manages to win, he at least makes the QB1 spot a debate. If he looks great while winning, Gabriel doesn’t have the cushion to just get back and get the starting reps. It’s a massive game for Sanders.