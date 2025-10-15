Browns HC Kevin Stefanski fires back at critics amid rumors over his potential exit

Time is running out for Kevin Stefanski to prove his worth. Many critics claim his days as head coach of the Cleveland Browns are numbered, and now he has fired back at them.

The Browns have faced difficulties in recent years. Despite an impressive 11-6 record in 2023, they fell to a disappointing 3-14 mark the following year, raising alarms across the organization.

Currently, the team sits at the bottom of the AFC North with a 1-5 record after six weeks. For many fans, Stefanski’s tenure is on the line, and he has now addressed the critics surrounding him.

Kevin Stefanski opens up on handling criticism with bold statement

Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice while leading the Browns, yet his overall record with Cleveland falls short of expectations for a two-time COY.

While he posted a combined 22-11 record in those two standout seasons, his other campaigns have been far less successful, with an overall record of 19-38 as of today.

The disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season has fueled speculation that Stefanski is on the hot seat. However, the head coach insists he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism, focusing solely on getting the best out of his team.

“I don’t listen to it,” HC Stefanski said about the criticism in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s probably the easiest way. I grew up in Philly. I was a longtime listener of 610 WIP. So, I understand the media role and I understand for our fans, that’s an important part of our interest in this game. But I also know in my chair that I’m currently sitting in, that you can’t listen to that type of stuff.”

The head coach may not be the only issue

While Stefanski is often held responsible for the Browns’ 1-5 start, fans are also directing criticism toward another controversial figure: general manager Andrew Berry.

Berry has faced scrutiny for his handling of the team’s roster and decision-making. If the Browns continue their poor run, not only could Stefanski be on the chopping block, but Berry may also follow him out the door.

