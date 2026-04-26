Browns GM Andrew Berry sends clear message to KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston by calling Jerry Jeudy their ‘bell cow receiver’

The Cleveland Browns knew that the wide receiver room needed improvement entering the 2026 NFL Draft and they took matter into their own hands. After drafting KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, questions about who was WR1 of the team rose. However, the general manager Andrew Berry gave a clear answer, it’s Jerry Jeudy.

Speaking to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns GM Andrew Berry said, “He’s [Jeudy] our bell cow. With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach.”

What this means is that while Concepcion and Boston will have plenty of relevance, it’s still Jerry Jeudy the one who will have the most looks. Jeudy struggled with drops last season, and now has the pressure to bounce back, otherwise he might stop being the bell cow.

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Browns spent big draft capital

The other fact that could put Jeudy in jeopardy of losing his role is the draft capital spent by the Browns. KC Concepcion is a first-round pick, and Denzel Boston is a second-rounder, but he was projected to go in the first. Hence, both are very talented wideouts ready to raise their relevance if given the chance.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion #7 out of Texas A&M

The Browns ranked 31st in passing offense last season. In fact, no player had more than 731 yards last season. With this revamped offense, the outlook should be much, much better. However, pressure must be put on the quarterback, whether that’s Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson, because receivers rely on them.

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Browns updated WR depth chart

From one of the worst WR rooms in the NFL, to one of the most promising and exciting, the Browns really turned it around. Now it’s up to head coach Todd Monken to be able to put all these talented players in the best situation.