Browns’ Myles Garrett sends chilling warning to Dan Campbell’s Lions ahead of Week 4 game

The NFL will bring you enticing matchups every single week. In Week 4, the Detroit Lions‘ elite running game face off against the Cleveland Browns‘ elite run defense. Defensive end Myles Garrett is not scared, and in fact, sent a warning against his opponents this week.

It all started when the Lions‘ offensive coordinator John Morton said that the Browns have not seen a rushing attack like the Lions. This is fresh off a 224-rushing-yard game vs. Baltimore.

Garrett responded, “He’s entitled to his opinion. He hasn’t seen a defensive front like ours,” Garrett said. “We have the privilege to see who’s right. I think it’ll be a battle of ideologies… We have to meet and see who’s right.” Garrett is exactly right, it is a battle of contrasts of the highest of levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lions are pure dynamite

Having a great running back is something every team wants. Having two is a luxury many want but not get. The Lions are one of those few teams that have that. In fact, maybe it’s the best RB duo in the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions

Advertisement

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are not only excellent on their own right but also very different. Gibbs is speedy, agile and explosive. Montgomery is more of a pure strength, sheer force back. Hence, between both they exhaust any defensive line in the league. That’s something head coach Dan Campbell absolutely adores.

Advertisement

see also Lions teammate of Jared Goff unveils surprising key behind 72-yard run against Ravens

The Browns defense has been as good as they come

The Browns are 1-2 but it’s not because of their defense. Except for Week 2, the Browns have limited the Bengals and the Packers to 17 and 10 points. The defense is doing their part. Running wise, no team has run more than 81 yards against them.

Advertisement

The offense is the problem as they haven’t been able to score more than 17 points. While one unit is elite, the other is one of the league’s worst. Meanwhile, the defense will still try to keep the Browns in games, but changes on offense must be made if they want to compete.