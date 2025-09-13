Buffalo Bills reportedly face major concern ahead of matchup with Justin Fields’ Jets

The Buffalo Bills, despite a concerning preseason, clinched a thrilling 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener. Nevertheless, head coach Sean McDermott now braces his team for a daunting clash against the New York Jets, a key matchup that might challenge their promising start. Further compounding their preparations, the Bills reportedly face significant concerns as they approach the confrontation with Justin Fields‘ squad.

“An issue for Buffalo in Week 1 was limiting the running game after giving up a league-high 238 rushing yards. The Jets put up the fourth-most rushing yards in Week 1 (182 yards) and slowing them down will be more difficult with DT Ed Oliver, who is coming off a big game, dealing with an ankle injury,” Alaina Getzenberg reported, via ESPN.

Although the team is coming off a victory, the defense faces a serious challenge with Ed Oliver ruled out for the game, according to Sean McDermott. This absence is a major concern against the Jets. Additionally, Justin Fields’ solid performance against the Steelers adds pressure on the Bills. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and 48 rushing yards, which heightens the worries for the upcoming matchup.

Bills defensive coordinator, Bobby Babich, reportedly confessed the ESPN reporters that the run defense is an emphasis in the practice this week. “We need to get those things corrected, and we will… We’ll be very intentional this week about getting those things.” With that, the franchise attempts to control Justin Fields’ impact in the upcoming game, looking towards a second consecutive victory.

Buffalo Bills face four players listed as questionable before crucial matchup vs Jets

With the early losses of Tyler Bass and DeWayne Carter, the Buffalo Bills now add Ed Oliver to their roster of confirmed absences for the matchup against the New York Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott faces another significant challenge, as four additional players remain questionable for this crucial Week 2 game.

The Bills’ PR announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Jordan Hancock, Taron Johnson, Shaq Thompson, and Tre’Davious White are questionable for McDermott’s team against the Jets. This uncertainty does not rule out their participation in the upcoming game, but their performance may not be at peak levels.