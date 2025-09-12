Trending topics:
Justin Fields, Jets receive update on key player’s status against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills

Justin Fields and the New York Jets have a big Week 2 game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. One of their key players was questionable, but there's an update on his availability.

By Bruno Milano

Justin Fields of New York Jets.
© Getty ImagesJustin Fields of New York Jets.

The New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East showdown in Week 2. While all the focus is centered in the quarterback battle between Justin Fields and Josh Allen, the Jets just received an important update on one of the key players that could help them win the game.

Stopping Josh Allen and the Bills is no easy feat, they scored 41 points in Week 1. The offense is incredible, hence, the Jets should be glad to know that Sauce Gardner was a full participant after a groin injury limited his participation on Thursday.

According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, the All Pro cornerback won’t have any injury designation for Sunday’s game. This is key as having a talent like Gardner will go a long way on stopping the NFL MVP, Josh Allen.

Sauce Gardner vs. Bills

Sauce Gardner has played six games against the Bills in his career. During those games, he has 15 solo tackles, seven assists, and one interception. However, he hasn’t gotten an interception against Buffalo since 2022.

Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets

Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets

Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and is the highest-paid player in his position. Therefore, the Jets clearly envision him as a key to limit what Buffalo could do in the passing game.

How did Sauce Gardner play in Week 1?

Gardner had a tough matchup vs. Steelers’ receiver DK Metcalf in Week 1. He lined up against him on 30 of 34 pass plays by Pittsburgh. Sauce only allowed one 11-yard catch by Metcalf. All the other plays the wideout did where without Gardner covering him.

This year, Gardner will take number one receivers and follow them in motion. This is a change to his first couple of seasons in the NFL, when he played mostly on a zone scheme. With Aaron Glenn making new changes on defense, Gardner is taking more of a man-to-man approach to his game.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
