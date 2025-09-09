NFL News: Josh Allen gets veteran help as Bills sign former Super Bowl champion

Trending topics:
Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills began their road to the Super Bowl with a resounding Week 1 victory over the Ravens in this NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

A new Super Bowl dream for the Buffalo Bills began with a smile, after the team secured an important home win in Week 1 of this new NFL season. Not stopping there, Josh Allen will now have a new teammate joining the roster—one who arrives to further strengthen an already highly competitive squad.

Cameron Johnston already knows what it feels like to lift a Vince Lombardi Trophy—an accolade he earned some time ago with the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran punter now joins Sean McDermott’s team with one main goal: to reach the final game of the season once again.

The news was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who, through his official X account (formerly Twitter), provided more details regarding the arrival of the veteran player to Orchard Park.

“Bills Burr: Veteran punter Cameron Johnston is signing with Buffalo, per sources,” the insider reported via @TomPelissero. “Johnston, 33, has appeared in 96 NFL games with three teams. Now he takes over punting duties for the #Bills, who are waiving Brad Robbins.”

Cameron Johnston

Cameron Johnston #5 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Super Bowl-winning experience

In an exciting showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, securing their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy. While the “Philly Special” trick play and QB Nick Foles’ MVP performance are often remembered, the Eagles’ special teams unit, including punter Cameron Johnston, also played a crucial role in the victory, helping to pin the high-powered Patriots offense deep in their own territory.

Josh Allen, Bills achieve rare milestone with victory over Lamar Jackson, Ravens

see also

Josh Allen, Bills achieve rare milestone with victory over Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Other roster moves

Cameron Johnston’s arrival wasn’t the only move finalized in the last few hours in Buffalo, as the team also agreed to terms with kicker Matt Prater. In addition, the franchise released Brad Robbins, the other punter on the roster.

This was reported by Adam Schefter through his official X account (formerly Twitter): “Bills roster moves today: Signed P Cameron Johnston and K Matt Prater. Released P Brad Robbins.”

Buffalo Bills upcoming games

  • @ New York Jets, September 14
  • vs Miami Dolphins, September 18
  • vs New Orleans Saints, September 28
  • vs New England Patriots, October 5
  • @ Atlanta Falcons, October 13
