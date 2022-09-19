Buffalo Bills play against Tennessee Titans for a game in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 2 in your country

Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on September 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM (ET). The home team does not want to waste time to establish themselves as big favorites. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The first win of the season for the Bills came against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10. That game was the perfect example of how sharp the Bills' offensive line is in 2022.

The Titans stumbled and lost in Week 1 to an underdog, the New York Giants, at home 20-21. It was a tough loss by single point but such is life in the NFL. This will be the first on the road game for the Titans.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans: Kick-Off Time

Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, September 19 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Australia: 8:15 AM (AEST) September 20

Canada: 7:15 PM (EDT)

China: 6:15 AM September 20

Germany: 12:15 AM (CEST) September 20

Ireland: 11:15 PM (IST)

Mexico: 5:15 PM (CDT)

US: 7:15 PM (ET)

UK: 11:15 AM (BST)

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ESPN2. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills are home favorites with -10 spread and 1.22 moneyline that will pay $122 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense but the visitors are good playing defense. Tennessee Titans are underdogs with +10 ATS and 4.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Titans +10.

BetMGM Buffalo Bills -10 / 1.22 Totals 47.5 Tennessee Titans +10 / 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).