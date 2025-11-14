Cam Jurgens breaks silence on his status for Eagles vs Lions

Cam Jurgens recently had to address speculation that fans want to see him play in the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions. However, the center was clear, admitting he is unsure if he will be able to help the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line on Sunday.

The report was shared by Jeff McLane on X: “Eagles C Cam Jurgens (knee) said he’s not sure yet if he’s playing Sunday vs. the Lions.” This is not a major surprise, as his recovery is still expected to take a bit longer than usual before he can fully return to the trenches.

It is noteworthy that approximately 24 hours before his most recent statement, Jurgens was spotted at Eagles practice wearing a knee brace, indicating he is at least back on the field and engaged in limited workouts where he is using his knee.

Who will replace Jurgens If he misses the Lions game?

Should Jurgens be unavailable, the Eagles have Brett Toth on the depth chart. Toth has been doing a relatively good job recently, though everyone obviously wants to see the starting center return.

In the last two games Jurgens has missed, things have been slightly complicated for the Eagles, but it hasn’t been disastrous; they currently hold a three-week winning streak, and playing at home always provides a bit of an advantage.

It is worth remembering that Jurgens underwent surgery earlier in the year to address his back, specifically to relieve a nerve. He is a veteran who has been with the franchise since 2022 and played in 16 games last season. He previously confessed that he played through several games while injured.

