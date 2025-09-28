Cam Ward’s harsh words on the Titans after loss to Texans

The Tennessee Titans fell to 0-4 after losing to divisional rivals Jacksonville Jaguars. Speaking to the media after the game, quarterback Cam Ward was in no mood to sugarcoat his team’s recent performances.

“If we keep it a buck right now, we a–. We’ve dropped a quarter of our f—— games,” Ward said during the post-game press conference. The reactions have been actually positive as fans are praising Ward for being honest.

He is really not wrong. The Titans were shut down by the Texans as they lost 0-26. Last week, the team lost by 21 points vs. another divisional rival in the Colts. They were blown out by the Rams in Week 2 and scored only 12 points in Week 1.

Weapons aren’t showing up for Ward

While Ward is not playing like a number one overall pick should, his weapons are nowhere to be found. Calvin Ridley has not been as reliable as he’s always been, Tyler Lockett has six catches all year and Van Jefferson has three catches all season.

Calvin Ridley #0 of the Tennessee Titans

This means the rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike should step up. Ayomanor has, leading the team in yards with 151, which is not great, but his leading the team nevertheless.

Brian Callahan’s seat is lava hot right now

Head coach Brian Callahan’s seat was hot before the start of the season but right now his job couldn’t be in more jeopardy. If we take a closer look on the Titans’ games, they are easily outcoached on playcalling, situational football and decision-making.

Callahan is not able to move the chains and he was supposed to be an offensive guru. His clock management is not good, the play designs are not creating openings and the team is not even close to winning games. The Titans front office must be carefully monitoring Callahan’s job.