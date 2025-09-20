Carson Wentz gives heartfelt message ahead of Vikings’ debut in Week 3 vs Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their Week 3 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals. However, this game also means Carson Wentz wil debut with his sixth different team in six different years, but this is a special moment for the quarterback and he said it himself.

Wentz spoke about the meaning of this game. “I grew up rooting for this team,” Wentz said on the NFL’s X account. “It’s one of those things; you play long enough, and you kind of forget about those things. It’s just how cool it is for me to know, I used to cheer for the guys that I’m walking down the hallway seeing.”

Not many get to fulfill the dream of playing with their childhood team but Wentz, after some tough seasons in the NFL, gets the chance to impress for the team he grew up cheering.

Kevin O’Connell will put Wentz in a place to succeed

Kevin O’Connell is as good a coach you can get. He will definitely put a system in place and gameplan around Wentz’s strengths. Wentz can be a bit reckless but he also has some flashes of incredible talent. If O’Connell manages to control the recklessness of Wentz, the Vikings can look good against a bad Bengals defense.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Wentz also has the chance to remind everybody he was once an NFL MVP frontrunner. His career might have gone downhill ever since, but he was a franchise quarterback at some point.

The Vikings’ QB play hasn’t been good

Minnesota hasn’t been able to move the chains properly this NFL season. Out of eight quarters of football, JJ McCarthy has only played one well. Yes, that earned him a Week 1 victory, but the rest of the footballing action he’s seen has not been nearly as good as expected.

This also gives Wentz a huge chance to prove to O’Connell he can be the QB1 of the team. McCarthy is still very young and raw. If Wentz manages to do well, he can at least spark the debate as to who can be the starting signal-caller of this team.