Week 13 will be crucial for the Los Angeles Chargers. In a high-stakes AFC West rivalry, Justin Herbert’s team will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, though Herbert may have to do so without a key teammate.

The AFC West has lived up to its billing—and even exceeded expectations—this season. While the Raiders remain uncompetitive, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos are all positioning themselves as playoff contenders.

In Week 13, the Chiefs and Chargers will square off in a matchup that could shape the race for the AFC West title. Although Kansas City holds a three-game lead, a victory for Los Angeles could tighten the division standings as the season heads toward its conclusion.

Justin Herbert could be without a key weapon against the Chiefs

The Chargers have undergone one of the most impressive transformations in the NFL in recent years. After years of struggles at the head coach position, the team finally secured a high-profile hire by convincing Jim Harbaugh to return to the NFL earlier this year.

Harbaugh has unlocked the full potential of Justin Herbert, who had previously faced challenges due to inconsistent coaching. Beyond elevating Herbert’s game, Harbaugh has also constructed a highly competitive roster, acquiring talented players to complement his star quarterback.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chargers bolstered their offense by selecting wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the 34th overall pick. McConkey quickly emerged as one of Herbert’s favorite targets, tallying 58 receptions for 815 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

Unfortunately, McConkey’s status for the critical matchup against the Chiefs is in doubt. He was limited in Thursday’s practice due to knee and shoulder injuries sustained during Sunday’s win over the Falcons—a game in which he posted a season-high 117 receiving yards.

What is Ladd McConkey’s contract with the Chargers?

The Chargers pulled off one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Ladd McConkey. While scouts considered him a solid prospect, few projected him to perform at the high level he’s shown as a rookie.

As the 34th overall pick, McConkey signed a four-year, $9.9 million deal. With an impressive debut season, many fans now see him as a cornerstone of the franchise—one who could help Herbert lead the Chargers to sustained success.

