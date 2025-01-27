Chiefs’ DeAndre Hopkins sends clear message to doubters after AFC Championship win over Bills

DeAndre Hopkins is heading to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, marking his big opportunity to win a championship and potentially secure a title that eluded him after more than a decade in the league. This is a chance for Hopkins to silence doubters who never thought he could achieve such success, especially after winning the AFC Championship against a strong team like the Buffalo Bills.

In the game against the Bills, where Hopkins caught just one pass on two targets for 11 yards, he took the opportunity to send a strong message to those who doubted him. “I’ve been doubted, a lot of people wrote me off, 12 years in the league, I got traded for some pennies in my prime…” he said, referring to how he wasn’t treated well during his time with the Texans, Cardinals, and Titans.

Hopkins continued his message, adding, “Thanks to the organization [Chiefs] that gave me a shot, I could still go out here and make plays when I need to… draw double teams and play meaningful football.” It’s worth noting that Hopkins appeared in 10 games with the Chiefs this season, after 6 games with the Titans.

In his short time with the Chiefs, Hopkins has scored 4 touchdowns. While he didn’t score in the AFC Championship win over the Bills, he still has a chance to make an impact in Super Bowl LIX, as he has yet to score in the playoffs with his new team.

Does Hopkins have postseason experience?

Yes, with the Texans, Hopkins played in six playoff games, but he had never made it this far. It was with Houston that he scored a postseason touchdown and recorded 208 yards in the two games he played in 2019.

Hopkins and the Chiefs’ offense

Although Hopkins only played 10 regular-season games with the Chiefs, he contributed over 430 yards and 4 touchdowns. This performance surpassed that of other players like Justin Watson, who played in 17 games but managed just 289 yards.