Chiefs expected to keep key coach in 2026 amid interviews with Andy Reid assistants

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a wide range of adjustments heading into next season. Some coaches are expected to move on, while others, including longtime assistant Dave Toub, are set to remain, especially given his status as one of the franchise’s veterans alongside Andy Reid.

“Despite other staff changes, the Chiefs are expected to retain special teams coordinator Dave Toub as part of their 2026 staff, per source,” Arrowhead Corner reported on X. The post drew more than 268 replies, with fans offering mixed reactions to the news that the coordinator will be staying with the team.

Toub has been with the Chiefs since 2013, originally joining the staff as special teams coordinator. He now also holds the title of assistant head coach, putting him in close proximity to Reid and making him one of the most experienced voices on the coaching staff when it comes to that phase of the game.

Fan reaction to Toub’s return

Fans expressed mixed feelings on X and other platforms after learning that Toub will remain in Kansas City. Several pointed out the lack of special teams touchdowns over the past four to five seasons, and many of the replies reflected clear frustration with the unit’s recent performance.

“Why are Chiefs fans excited about small coaching changes/firings of the WR and RB coaches, but seem to be just fine with ST coach Dave Toub sticking around for another season when at least five games were lost this season due to special teams? You can’t make this stuff up,” Darrent Smith wrote on X (@darrensmithnfl).

“Bringing back Dave Toub despite the Chiefs’ special teams consistently regressing is terrifying for that reason alone. It’s also terrifying because it could very well be a theme of what changes Andy Reid plans to make, or not make, to his coaching staff,” Lance from The Spoken podcast wrote on X (@lancethespoken).