Patrick Mahomes issued a strong warning about his possible participation in the 2028 Olympics. The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs wants to be in Los Angeles, and amid the controversy surrounding flag football players, his message is very clear. May the best man win a spot on the roster for the United States.

“I’m very neutral on this. I think just let the best man win. If that’s the flag football guys or that’s the NFL guys. Let them got out there and train for it. I might be a little old at that point for flag football. So, I don’t know if I can run around like that, but, I can coach. If they let me coach, I might get to be a coach trying to win a gold medal.”

Mahomes is aiming to win his third consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and after it was confirmed that flag football will be an Olympic sport, fans and experts believe that NFL stars should shine on the world stage, even if that means displacing specialists in that discipline.

How long is Patrick Mahomes going to be with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes has a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2031 season. This suggests that the quarterback wouldn’t have a problem competing for a spot at the Olympics, although the star admitted that adapting to the rules and dynamics of flag football won’t be easy.

“That’s definitely going to be a challenge. It’s not like flag football is easy. I mean, those guys are out there working on their craft every single year. I think receivers and defensive backs will be a little bit easier, but, if you play quarterback and some of those bigger positions, man, those guys move around with a lot of speed and they gotta make plays happen.”

