Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes could break record not even Tom Brady got to reach with win vs Raiders on Sunday

The NFL works in ironic ways sometimes. Hence, a solid matchup like the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders now gets some added ingredients. That’s because Patrick Mahomes could get a record not even Tom Brady -now part of the Raiders’ owners- could achieve back in his playing days.

Mahomes just turned 30 and has a 92-26 regular season record. If he wins against the Raiders on Sunday, he would surpass Peyton Manning for most regular-season wins by a quarterback aged 30 or younger in NFL history.

It would be a double win as Chiefs vs. Raiders is more than just a game. In fact, it’s more than just a divisional game. As Mahomes said it himself, “You feel that when you step in the building during Raider week. I mean, I’ve always said, it doesn’t matter whether you’re doing good, they’re doing good, both doing good, both doing bad. This game, it means more to everybody, everybody that’s playing in the game, both sides of the football.”

The NFL could’ve done something great but missed it

Tom Brady is part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, but also has a job on FOX as an NFL broadcaster. He calls one Sunday game per week and if the NFL wanted to be really ironic, he would’ve called this game. However, Brady’s focus will be on calling the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

As for the Chiefs game vs Raiders, it will be broadcasted on CBS with Spero Dedes doing the play-by-play and Adam Archuleta as analyst. The NFL doesn’t prohibit Brady from calling Raiders games on FOX.

Mahomes is cementing himself as a top 3 QB

Before Mahomes, the top 3 QB rankings of all time was almost unanimous. Brady, followed by Joe Montana and then Peyton Manning would pretty much round up everyone’s list. Now, Mahomes has more rings than Peyton Manning, and is one shy of Montana. Individual accolades are also great for Mahomes and while he still trails Manning on MVPs, he is only 30 years old and three short.

Now, catching Brady is borderline impossible. Brady has more rings than the winningest franchises in the NFL. But say Mahomes still gets to seven… One of Mahomes’ losses in the Super Bowl was a blowout loss against Brady, who was a 43-year-old player by then and outplayed him. Hence, it’s a tough task, but the Chiefs’ no. 15 is already a historic signal-caller nevertheless.