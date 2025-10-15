NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs expected to provide more help for Patrick Mahomes before trade deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs made a statement by beating the Detroit Lions in Week 6, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are still far from satisfied with their 3-3 record. Fortunately, there’s still time before the trade deadline — and it appears the front office might make a move.

According to NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Chiefs are in the market for a running back as they could explore adding a new weapon for Mahomes before the 2025 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4.

The Chiefs’ current RB room, led by Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, would receive a huge boost with another addition. Both have proven useful in Reid‘s system, but the team could still look for an upgrade.

Can the Chiefs trade for Jets RB Breece Hall?

In the wake of these rumors, the Chiefs have been linked with New York Jets star Breece Hall, whose current contract expires at the end of the 2025 NFL season. However, his team doesn’t look interested in a trade.

Breece Hall runs with the ball.

“They’re rumors,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday of the chatter surrounding Hall, doubling down on his stance from the offseason, when he showed no intention of losing the running back. “I still feel the same way.”

More importantly, Hall himself made it clear that he’s happy with the Jets when speaking to the media before Week 6: “I want to be here. I love being a New York Jet and everything. At the end of the day, I don’t control what goes on.”

Hall’s contract situation and the contrast between his personal numbers and the Jets’ results have put him at the center of trade speculation. While he boasts 410 yards on 88 carries, New York is still winless six weeks into the 2025 NFL season.

Other potential trade targets for Kansas City

If Hall is off the table, the Chiefs could still help Reid and Mahomes with other targets, but they may not be easy to get. De’Von Achane, a player in a similar situation as Hall but with the Miami Dolphins, has so far racked up 79 carries for 390 yards and three rushing touchdowns for the 1-5 Fins this year. The chances of getting him may depend on the Dolphins’ willingness to surrender their most valuable asset to start rebuilding.

Another name worth watching for the Chiefs might be New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara, a proven weapon also being held back by a struggling team that sits bottom of the NFC South with a 1-5 record. He’s older than Hall and Achane, reducing his potential value for the long term, but could make an immediate difference in the running game.

The Chiefs have made trade deadline deals before, including a bold move for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last year. With a few weeks to go, we’ll have to wait and see whether general manager Brett Veach ultimately pulls the trigger.